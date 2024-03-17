Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to release a new photo despite the furore over their Mother’s Day family photo, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and claimed, “Despite the furore over their Mother’s Day family photo, they are still expected to share a new pic of Prince Louis on his 6th birthday next month"

The royal expert went on to say, “They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on birthdays.”

She added in another tweet, “The royals are at their best when they get on with their job. Don’t strategise about how to recover ground lost over Photogate, do what you were always intending to do.”

However, Nikkhah advised the future king and queen, “And when you take the next picture, make sure you take enough so you don’t have to use Photoshop.”

The royal expert said, “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed…They are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but it’s not easy.”

