 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal
Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to release a new photo despite the furore over their Mother’s Day family photo, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and claimed, “Despite the furore over their Mother’s Day family photo, they are still expected to share a new pic of Prince Louis on his 6th birthday next month"

The royal expert went on to say, “They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on birthdays.”

She added in another tweet, “The royals are at their best when they get on with their job. Don’t strategise about how to recover ground lost over Photogate, do what you were always intending to do.”

However, Nikkhah advised the future king and queen, “And when you take the next picture, make sure you take enough so you don’t have to use Photoshop.”

The royal expert said, “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed…They are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but it’s not easy.”

More From Entertainment:

'Ghostbusters'' Jason Reitman reflects on Father's directorial milestone

'Ghostbusters'' Jason Reitman reflects on Father's directorial milestone
Anne Hathaway wells up after ‘The Idea of You' premiere video

Anne Hathaway wells up after ‘The Idea of You' premiere
Paul McCartney urged popular politician to release Greenpiece prisoners

Paul McCartney urged popular politician to release Greenpiece prisoners
Kate Middleton shares first statement as Rose Hanbury reacts to affair rumours with Prince William video

Kate Middleton shares first statement as Rose Hanbury reacts to affair rumours with Prince William
Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori to start joint business venture?

Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori to start joint business venture?
‘Teen Titans' live-action adaptation joins DC's superhero line-up

‘Teen Titans' live-action adaptation joins DC's superhero line-up
Meghan Markle issued serious warning amid blatant ‘hypocrisy' within her brand

Meghan Markle issued serious warning amid blatant ‘hypocrisy' within her brand
Meghan Markle feeling conflicted emotions over Kate Middleton's turmoil

Meghan Markle feeling conflicted emotions over Kate Middleton's turmoil
Bruno Mars allegedly owes $50 million in gambling debt

Bruno Mars allegedly owes $50 million in gambling debt

Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton over genuine worry video

Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton over genuine worry
Queen Latifah surprised during the NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah surprised during the NAACP Image Awards
Baseless armchair detective work against Kate Middleton exposed

Baseless armchair detective work against Kate Middleton exposed