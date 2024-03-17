 
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours as Kate Middleton recuperates

Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours as Kate Middleton recuperates

Jemima Goldsmith has apparently come out in support of Kate Middleton and Prince William as rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Jemima tweeted, “I fear that all the Kate and William “jokes” on social media and especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight.”

She further said, “It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people.”

Colbert said on Tuesday, March 12, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

