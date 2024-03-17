 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton set to receive special honour amid photo controversy

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Kate Middleton set to receive special honour amid photo controversy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is set to receive special honour as the future queen misses major St Patrick's Day event today, Sunday.

According to a report by Daily Express, Kate Middleton's ongoing health condition have meant she is unable to attend the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade, however, she would be honoured as she is the Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The report claims soldiers of the Irish Guards at the annual ceremony will give the Princess of Wales "three cheers" in her absence.

They will also be sending the future queen their best wishes for a speedy recovery from abdominal surgery.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has wished “Happy St Patrick’s Day!” to all those celebrating. She tweeted “Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

The fresh honour came days after Kate Middleton issued an apology over edited photo, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.” 

