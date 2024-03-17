Royal Family ‘tensions exposed' as ‘family cohesion' disappears

file footage

Britain’s Royal Family’s recent mishaps have exposed the tensions within, with one expert saying they’re at the 11th hour.

This comes after Princess Kate’s recent Mother’s Day photo turned out to be edited and was removed from major photo libraries online. The photo ignited debates about what’s going on with the Firm.

Royal expert Richard Kay believes the royals are “perilously” close to losing public trust.

Writing for the Daily Mail, he explained: "The photograph issue, while small in itself, nevertheless exposed tensions that lie close to the surface in the family, as well as the fragility of an institution that for decades seemed impervious to any external threat.”

He then claimed: "But if we are not quite at the 11th hour, we are ­perilously close. There still may be time for the high tide of public disapproval to recede, but the cost to the royal image and to individual reputations has been high."

Kay also argued that even though the problems have become clear amid King Charles and Princess Kate’s health battles, they originate from deeper family issues.

"Yet the problems go beyond the two medical emergencies. Family cohesion and other certainties that we once took for granted are fast disappearing," he wrote.