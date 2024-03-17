Duchess Sophie subtle jab at Oprah Winfrey after bombshell Meghan Markle talk

Duchess Sophie made a subtle dig at Oprah Winfrey after Meghan Markle's explosive interview

Duchess Sophie made a sly dig at Oprah Winfrey after she conducted the Sussexes’ bombshell interview.

Oprah’s interview was the first where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made claims of being mistreated by the Firm. They even claimed that some royals were worried how dark Prince Archie would be.

Following the interview, Sophie and her husband Edward were asked if they’d watched it, and the duo replied, "Oprah who?"

Sophie then asked: "Yes, what interview?"

The couple were also questioned about the time when Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury had a long chat with Oprah and didn’t know who she was the whole time.

The 59-year-old Duchess of Edinburgh replied: “You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is.”

“Certainly not in this country, anyway,” she noted.

However, the Duchess was criticised by netizens as she’d visited the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in 2013.

Both the Duke and the Duchess of Edinburgh visited the course and met its students in Meyerton, South Africa during their week-long visit to the country.