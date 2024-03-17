 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle demanding all the dirty work from Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly been doing all the dirty work for Meghan Markle due to his utter adoration.

All of this has been brought to light by royal biographer Angela Levin.

Her thoughts have been shared in a candid chat with The Sun Online.

She began the piece by highlighting the Sussexes dynamic and said, “The cleverness about Meghan is that she wouldn't put herself forward, she's always quiet.”

“She wouldn't ask those sort of things but Harry will. He will do all the dirty work for her because he adores her and wants her to be happy and do well.”

“The problem is Meghan doesn't listen, she thinks she knows better than anyone, but she keeps getting it wrong - with Netflix, with Spotify, losing good staff because she doesn't listen.”

Not to mention she’s “had it in the UK” so the chances of her lifestyle brand American Rivera Orchard being “obviously very carefully chosen,” is high as well.

Because “they know King Charles is ill with cancer, Catherine is still ill and William is under a lot of strain.”

All in all, “I think it's very odd that just a few weeks ago they have a new website.”

Before concluding he also added, “All Meghan is selling is jams, tablecloths, cutlery, it looks very bad for the Royal Family if someone is selling flip-flap things to make a lot of money."

