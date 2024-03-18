 
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle accused of forcing Prince Harry's childlike suffering: ‘Her agenda's law'

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry just can’t see himself doing anything that goes against Meghan Markle’s agenda.

Revelations about this have been shared by US journalist and commentator Lee Cohen during a candid caht with Express.

During that conversation the commentator explained, “Harry and his wife’s betrayals and disloyalty are unforgivable.”

“As long as Harry and Meghan are together reconciliation with the [royal family] is not possible … Meghan doesn’t understand or doesn’t care that the monarchy is a respected time-tested pillar of British society. And she is Harry’s touchstone and guide so he will not depart from her agenda.”

“Beyond the status Markle got from the title, and the money she receives for trashing it she has no use for the institution and clearly cares not a jot for Harry’s family.”

To this day “Sadly [the prince] has gone along with her directives, and suffers the loneliness of an estranged child, even though the king clearly still loves him and wishes things were otherwise.”

Yet still the expert also noted, that “the royal family is completely right to have marginalized this errant son.”

Because “The damage he and his wife have inflicted is as pernicious as it is unforgivable.”

