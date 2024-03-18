Piers Morgan backs Jemima Goldsmith amid criticism over Kate Middleton remarks

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has extended his support to Jemima Goldsmith amid criticism she received from Meghan Markle fans over her remarks about Kate Middleton and Prince William.



Meghan and Harry’s fans lashed out at Jemima when she dubbed Kate and William ‘real people’.

She took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted, “I fear that all the Kate and William “jokes” on social media and especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight.”

She added, “It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people.”

Commenting on it, one fan from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s camp lashed out at Jemima, saying “So Meghan was not a real person. But Kate is. Got it.”

Later, Piers Morgan, who is a major critic of Meghan and Harry, took to X and reposted Jemima’s tweet with caption: “This” followed by an emoji pointing down the tweet.

The emoji emphasizes that the text under it is important.



