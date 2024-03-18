 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Kate Middleton set to address conspiracy theories regarding her health

Kate Middleton is expected to break silence on her health conditions after she resumes Royal duties after Easter, a new report has revealed.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, would interact with the public during a royal walkabout and if the public would question her about her health, she would not hesitate to comment.

A source close to the Princess told Us Weekly, “When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it.”

They said the Princess of Wales is expected to speak out “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”

Kate has been the target of internet trolls since she apologized for the Mother’s Day photo blunder. The image was originally posted to let the public know that the Princess of doing fine after surgery.

However, it backfired after news agencies issued notification to kill the image as it has been “manipulated.” The incident gave momentum to bizarre controversies regarding Kate’s health.

Speaking on the matter, the tipster also said, “Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person.”

They added, “She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

The source anticipated that during her initial engagements, people will probably inquire about her health, and she is expected to respond directly.

Kate Middleton doesn’t hide things and doesn’t have that ability to sneak around,” the insider said, adding that she will likely “open up to a regular person” because she “doesn’t want all this fuss and bother.”

