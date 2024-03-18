Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received fresh allegations following Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo controversy.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has alleged that Meghan Markle was "taking advantage" of Kate's situation following her Mother's Day photo disaster.

Kinsey made these remarks as Meghan has made a return to social media to launch her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Speaking to GB News, the royal commentator said, "I don't know if she's relishing in it, but I do know that it's clear she's taken advantage of it."

Schofield went on to say: "Even CNN, which has been notoriously critical of the monarchy, cited Meghan's launch as being suspicious and ill timed, while noting that Catherine is about three times more popular than Meghan."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has issued apology over the edited photo, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”



