 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal
Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received fresh allegations following Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo controversy.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has alleged that Meghan Markle was "taking advantage" of Kate's situation following her Mother's Day photo disaster.

Kinsey made these remarks as Meghan has made a return to social media to launch her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Speaking to GB News, the royal commentator said, "I don't know if she's relishing in it, but I do know that it's clear she's taken advantage of it."

Schofield went on to say: "Even CNN, which has been notoriously critical of the monarchy, cited Meghan's launch as being suspicious and ill timed, while noting that Catherine is about three times more popular than Meghan."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has issued apology over the edited photo, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding
Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH video

Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH
Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan

Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded
Meghan Markle's image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people'

Meghan Markle's image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people'
Kate Middleton set to address conspiracy theories regarding her health

Kate Middleton set to address conspiracy theories regarding her health

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours video

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours
Bryan Hearne talks abuse on Nickelodeon sets: 'I was living charcoal'

Bryan Hearne talks abuse on Nickelodeon sets: 'I was living charcoal'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to seek couples' therapy amid intense pressure

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to seek couples' therapy amid intense pressure
David Guetta celebrates arrival of first baby boy with girlfriend Jessica Ledon

David Guetta celebrates arrival of first baby boy with girlfriend Jessica Ledon
Piers Morgan backs Jemima Goldsmith amid criticism over Kate Middleton remarks

Piers Morgan backs Jemima Goldsmith amid criticism over Kate Middleton remarks
Zendaya, Tom Holland groove to Whitney Houston at BNP Paribas Open video

Zendaya, Tom Holland groove to Whitney Houston at BNP Paribas Open