Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to be treated as 'real people'?

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not want to be treated as ‘real people’, anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has claimed.



Smith was reacting to Jemima Goldsmith’s remarks about Kate and William that “It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people.”

Jemima tweeted, “I fear that all the Kate and William “jokes” on social media and especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight. It’s too easy to forget especially on Twitter that these are real people.”

Commenting on it, Smith said, “The problem is that they don't want to be treated as real people. They don't want to hear criticism, they don't want to be challenged, and they don't want to do anything substantial or be held to account for their actions. They want adulation and luxury and to be left alone.”

The Republic chief further says, “They are of course real people, and should be treated as such. But that cuts both ways. Don't treat them as stars, environmental champions, charitable entrepreneurs, heroes or inspirations. Treat them as you would any other public figure.”