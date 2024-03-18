 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle's image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people'

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Meghan Markle’s image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people
Meghan Markle’s image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people'

Meghan Markle’s image and identity among Hollywood’s inner circle has just been brought to light by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by royal biographer Angela Levin.

Her thoughts have been shared in a candid chat with The Sun Online.

She began that chat by saying, “Maybe if they make friends, they might both be invited around and get to know the whole [Kardashian] family.”

After all, “Meghan is always looking for people who can make her better, who she can learn from and then drops them.”

However, “The trouble is, once you've made yourself so irritating and moaned and groaned when people know you're very rich and lucky, the Americans don't like this.”

As of this point though, “their popularity has sunk very badly, and it is very difficult to build it up,” she added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding
Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH video

Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH
Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan

Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded
Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal

Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal
Kate Middleton set to address conspiracy theories regarding her health

Kate Middleton set to address conspiracy theories regarding her health

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours video

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours
Bryan Hearne talks abuse on Nickelodeon sets: 'I was living charcoal'

Bryan Hearne talks abuse on Nickelodeon sets: 'I was living charcoal'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to seek couples' therapy amid intense pressure

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to seek couples' therapy amid intense pressure
David Guetta celebrates arrival of first baby boy with girlfriend Jessica Ledon

David Guetta celebrates arrival of first baby boy with girlfriend Jessica Ledon
Piers Morgan backs Jemima Goldsmith amid criticism over Kate Middleton remarks

Piers Morgan backs Jemima Goldsmith amid criticism over Kate Middleton remarks
Zendaya, Tom Holland groove to Whitney Houston at BNP Paribas Open video

Zendaya, Tom Holland groove to Whitney Houston at BNP Paribas Open