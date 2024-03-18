Meghan Markle’s image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people'

Meghan Markle’s image and identity among Hollywood’s inner circle has just been brought to light by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by royal biographer Angela Levin.

Her thoughts have been shared in a candid chat with The Sun Online.

She began that chat by saying, “Maybe if they make friends, they might both be invited around and get to know the whole [Kardashian] family.”

After all, “Meghan is always looking for people who can make her better, who she can learn from and then drops them.”

However, “The trouble is, once you've made yourself so irritating and moaned and groaned when people know you're very rich and lucky, the Americans don't like this.”

As of this point though, “their popularity has sunk very badly, and it is very difficult to build it up,” she added before signing off.