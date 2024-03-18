Usher says his Super Bowl talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding

Usher says his Super Bowl wedding also surprised his family

The GRAMMY-winning superstar, Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea tied the knot in February, only hours after he performed at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas.



While sharing more details about the wedding with to his wife Jennifer Goicoechea the star said that their wedding came as a surprise to their own families, reports People.

Usher told Entertainment Tonight, "It was an incredible moment” and also hinted his plan for another wedding event saying it "incredible, over-the-top wedding”.

The couple decided to get legally married the night that he performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show as a "button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run."

Usher and Goicoechea have been dating since 2018, while sharing details the singer said, "My mother was there, her mother was there, our kids were there, our immediate family was there, matter of fact, everybody was surprised.”

“I'm like, 'No no no no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us. They're like, What?” Usher recalled with a laugh.