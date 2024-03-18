 
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William feel they don’t owe any explanation to public
Kate Middleton and Prince William do not believe they owe any explanation to the public amid bizarre rumours surrounding the alleged disappearance of the Princess of Wales.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, the Princes and Princess of Wales are "fed up" with "#Where'sKate" trend on social media.

Supporting the stance of the future King and Queen, the expert told Fox News, "My palace contacts have communicated with the princess but haven’t seen her because she is technically off-duty to recover from a massive abdominal surgery.”

Schofield firmly asserted that there are no hidden agendas behind the Princess of Wales keeping the details of her surgery private.

She said, "The same way you or I would be out sick, we wouldn’t have employees stopping by our home when we recuperate."

"It isn’t necessary. Nothing they are communicating about today requires a face-to-face conversation,” Schofield continued. "The Prince and Princess of Wales are incredibly private.”

“They’ve always been,” she added. “It is their objective to allow Catherine time off until Easter. Nothing is alarming about keeping that circle small and secure until she is back to work.”

“William and Kate believe that they have nothing to prove. Catherine’s health is their number one priority."

