Monday, March 18, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate

William Blythe Haynes
Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate

Experts suggest Kate Middleton is at her wits end with Prince Harry and has even forced him into a stalemate.

Insights into this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Christopher Andersen.

He weighed in on things during a candid interview with Us Weekly.

There he began by saying, “I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate.”

“I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well. But I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them [Harry and Meghan].”

Plus, she “also has her own problems now” the expert added while referencing the Princess’ planned abdominal procedure from London Clinic back in January 29th.

To make matters worse Mr Andersen even went as far as to say, “My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate.”

As of right now “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall, and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt,” he also added before signing off. 

