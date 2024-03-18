Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report

Letters featuring intimate details about Princess Diana’s past relationship are under threat of a public release and the dangers that posses to Prince William and Prince Harry has just come to light.

The topic was recently broached by Kinsey Schofield and Katie Nicholl, on Heirs and Spares and Schofield was the first to reveal that there was a time Prince William wanted to buy these 64 letters just to “make them go away.”

Especially since they are “something that could bring extreme emotional stress not only to Prince William but also to Prince Harry as well.”

Nicholl also chimed in at this point and added, “I think they’re probably both hoping James Hewitt and those letters just disappear, never to be seen again.”

“They will feel deeply disappointed that anyone connected to their mother is cashing in on her memory. A memory that they’re trying very hard to preserve with love and dignity.”

For those unversed, according to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, James Hewitt has tried the same previously as well.

Back in the day he attempted to auction up the letters for collateral for a $600,000 loan, and even in 2023 there were reports that a London auction house was also approached, but they recommended Hewitt try and sell the letters abroad instead.

He has also sold their love story in a tell-all book titled Princess in Love as well at one point.