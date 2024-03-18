 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Kate Middleton was recently spotted looking healthy with husband Prince William
Kate Middleton was recently spotted looking 'healthy' with husband Prince William

Princess Kate hasn’t ruled out making a public appearance on Easter Sunday.

Kensington Palace initially said the princess wouldn’t return to Royal duties until after Easter. However, a recent sighting of her in good health has ignited talk of her earlier return.

Kate was seen, looking "happy, healthy and relaxed" as she visited a local farm shop about a mile away from their Adelaide Cottage home.

Eyewitnesses were stunned to see the princess out and about with her husband Prince William after she spent the last few weeks at home recovering.

Speaking to The Sun, the eyewitness said, "After all the rumors that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.”

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well,” the onlooker described.

“The kids weren't with them, but it's such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops," they concluded.

It was reported by the Daily Telegraph that there is “no confirmation either way” and the Princess may or may not step out with her family on Easter Sunday.

Princess Kate has been on a break from Royal duties for two months now and the date for her return Hasn’t been confirmed.

Kate Middleton received abdominal surgery on January 17, and stayed at the hospital for 14 days before returning home to Adelaide Cottage for her recovery.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report

Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report
Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate
Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet

Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet
Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness

Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness
Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT

Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT
Usher talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding: 'Even family didn't know'

Usher talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding: 'Even family didn't know'
Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal
Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand
King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours video

King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up' video

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up'