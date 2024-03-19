Kensington Palace PR department exposed amid Kate Middleton scandal

Kensington Palace’s failure to deal with the public pressure amid drama surrounding Kate Middleton’s health and Mother’s Day photograph has exposed their PR department.



Questing their role in the controversies created online, Royal commentator Sarah Vine claimed that the Palace could not really “understand the landscape that they’re up against.”

Speaking with GB News, Vine noted that the situation escalated because Kate, the Princess of Wales, has "not been advised very well" and urged her team to "get the situation under control."

"The palace have handled it really quite badly, but it's nice that she's out and about and feeling better," she added.

To this, host Bev Turner wondered if the Princess of Wales should have released more information about her whereabouts amid bizarre speculations.

She asked, "The supplementary question really is what is our relationship as the public with the royal family, and how much honesty do they have to give us as their subjects?"

"It's very clear that people in this country absolutely adore her and think she is a fantastic addition to the royal family," the expert added.

"I think that the royals really needs to be very conscious of that fact. She's an absolute asset to them."