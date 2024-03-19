Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's first public appearance since surgery

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Kate Middleton’s first public appearance since her abdominal surgery.



The outspoken journalist shared The Sun report that claimed the Princess of Wales smiled and looked relaxed and happy on a shopping trip with devoted husband Prince William.

It further says Kate Middleton dressed down in a hoodie and leggings, carried her own shopping as she strolled through the car park at a farm shop.

The Sun shared the story on X, formerly Twitter handle, and wrote “EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate seen on video for first time since surgery looking happy & relaxed on shopping trip with William.”

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan said: “Great to see (via @TheSun) Kate laughing and joking with William on their shopping trip. She’s obviously recovering well. This should end a lot of the conspiracy theories…”

However, in another tweet Piers Morgan said, “UPDATE: Nobody on here believes it’s them (it is…) so the conspiracy theories have increased.”



