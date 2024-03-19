 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

George, Charlotte, Louis' reaction over mom Kate Middleton's scandal revealed

William Blythe Haynes
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been deeply affected by the controversies surrounding their mother, Kate Middleton.

While the Walses’ kids are not directly affected by the backlash and social media trolling the Princess of Wales is dealing with for the past few days, they do notice the stress their mom is under.

Speaking on the matter, royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that George, Charlotte and Louis are “protective” of the mother.

Ever since her surgery, Kate has been caught in multiple controversies as people on social media question her whereabouts and speculate bizarre theories about the Princess.

"The accompanying praise or criticism will not be fun to deal with, but it is what she signed up for when she married William,” Seward said.

“The reality of the social media storm of the past couple of weeks was not however what she ever expected. Not only did it affect her but the children,” she added. “They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell.”

The expert continued: "For the next couple of weeks over the Easter school holidays, Wills and Kate are hunkering down and concentrating on their family life.

“They have been working hard picking up all the pieces since the departure of Harry and Meghan. And they have kept silent over the unpleasant slurs made in Harry’s book published a year ago.

"Kate is made of strong stuff as are all the Middleton women. But it doesn’t stop her being hurt. They deserve some final downtime with their kids before it all starts up again."

