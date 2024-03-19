 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan says Prince William, Kate Middleton need to ‘explain and complain'

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Piers Morgan has urged the Prince and Princess of Wales to ditch a long-standing rule of the monarchy
Piers Morgan has advised the Prince and Princess of Wales to ditch the late Queen’s motto of “never complain, never explain.”

Morgan was sharing his thoughts on the ongoing Kate-gate conspiracy theories on his Uncensored show and said, "The late Queen’s motto was ‘never complain, never explain’. There may be furore, frenzy and fabrication.”

“…But times are changing,” he continued “The royal family is changing. The way people consume information is changing. And through a series of unforced errors, the royals have lost control of a narrative they’d clearly like to control."

Morgan then went on to weigh in on the recent video of Kate and William shopping. He noted: "There are no photographs with that story - for whatever reason.”

"Nor any named witnesses to the walkabout. For those who’ve spent weeks speculating wildly about everything from the seriousness of her health struggles to the state of their marriage, it’s unlikely to be enough to draw a line under this," the former Good Morning Britain host said.

Concluding his analysis, Morgan urged the Waleses to do some explaining: “At a time of indisputable crisis, it feels like a bit of explaining - and if necessary complaining - maybe exactly what the Prince and Princess of Wales need to do. The public’s reverence for the royals depends on integrity and on trust. And both have taken a battering. Only William and Kate can really put this right."

