Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure

Kensington Palace is secretly planning over the royal return of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton following her planned abdominal surgery, an insider has claimed.

According to a report by the Mirror, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office --Kensington Palace—is working round the clock planning about the return of the Princess of Wales to royal duties.

The insider told the Mirror, two former aides have been contacted by the team tasked with organising the future queen’s return to royal duties for advice.

The royal source informed the publication, per GB News, "The teams are working round the clock to devise the Princess of Wales’s back-to-work plan after weeks of immense pressure.”

"They all know that the world will be watching after weeks of heightened speculation and often outlandish commentary on social media", the insider claimed.

However, the report further claims Kate Middleton is not expected to return to royal duties until the week beginning April 15.

The fresh claims came two days after Kate Middleton was spotted for the first time in public with Prince William.

