Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here’s why

With I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling has made inroads into the charts of rocking popstars. But, his performance at the Oscars on the hit track of Barbie spurred his wings to become the King of Pop, according to analysis of data.



The report comes after The Fall Guy star hit the stage at the Academy Awards on March 10 to perform his song.

Notwithstanding the fact, the performance raked in raving reviews — the aftermath of it proved even more valuable for the track.

As AP reported the analytics company, Luminate assessed that the demand for audio and video of I’m Just Ken skyrocketed after the award ceremony.

An estimated three million boost was observed — equivalent to a 422% increase compared to the prior week of 600,000 streams — by the data company on both streaming genres.

Not to mention, Ryan revealed he followed his family's advice for his electric performance at the Oscars

“It was great. It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row,” he told People.

Sharing their notes, he said, “They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes. They are such a huge part of this for me.”

“It was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."