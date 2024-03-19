Prince Harry urged to really use his twinge of pleasure at Kate Middleton’s expense

Prince Harry has just been urged by experts to better utilize the twinge of please and PR opportunity brought on by the Kate Middleton fiasco.

The CEO of Rhizome Media, Jack Izzard issued these claims and sentiments.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent conversations with The Sun.

In it the expert urged the couple to seize the opportunity Kate Middleton’s illness and media scrutiny has awarded them and went on to say, “We’ll probably never know whether Harry and

Meghan got a twinge of pleasure from Kate’s blushes.”

“But what they should definitely get out of the Kensington Palace cock-up is a PR opportunity.”

That’s because whether it be “a supportive word here, a gentle nod towards the important of Kate’s privacy there – there is a chance to offer a subtle olive branch…” (sic) he added before singing off.

For those unversed, this has been brought to light shortly after the photo editing fiasco became a trend setter for global headlines.