Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William returns to duties in high spirits after Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake'

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Prince William has returned to his duties after this week’s relentless conspiracy theories about Princess Kate’s health and their marriage.

The Prince of Wales, 41, seemed unbothered by the rumors as he visited the Millennium Gallery in northern England to talk about ways to end homelessness with the Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition.

William was seemingly in high spirits, smiling ear to ear during the meeting. He even quipped, “That’s my wife’s area, she needs to sit here.”

The 41-year-old looked dapper in an all blue suit, featuring a blue button-down shirt, navy blue vest, blazer and slacks.

William and Kate were recently spotted shopping at a farmers’ market in Windsor, with the Princess smiling and talking as she walked out the shop with William.

Palace insiders then said the sighting “should hopefully be enough to put an end to the outside noise about her recovery.”

However, it only served to add fuel to the rumors around the mom-of-three’s whereabouts and health. Netizens quickly branded the video fake, alleging that the woman in the video isn’t Kate. 

They noted how the couple got no attention walking out of the market, with people not noticing them. Some also pointed out that the woman looked “20 years younger” than Kate. 

