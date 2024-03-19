Ariana Grande opens up on feeling self conscious amid 'Eternal Sunshine' success

Ariana Grande is sharing her feelings around the success of 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande is celebrating the success of her album Eternal Sunshine, which debuted on No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ariana has been taking to Instagram frequently since the release, basking in the positive feedback on the album.

She took to Instagram once again to share how delighted she is and also “self conscious” about posting so frequently.





She continued: “it’s impossible to put into words what i’ve been feeling this week. this album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much. sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike and it has been an emotional week in many ways !…

“but your overwhelmingly loving response to it all has made me feel such joyful, human connection and comfort,” she added.

She concluded: “just wanted to say i love and appreciate you all more than one can say and thank you again. it is, as it always has been, my greatest honor to grow with you… let us promise to keep going !

Ariana’s new album is widely believed to be about her divorce from Dalton Gomez, and her relationship with Ethan Slater, whom she met on the set of Wicked.