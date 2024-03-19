 
Oprah Winfrey gets emotional over body shaming: 'I felt ridiculed'

Oprah Winfrey talked about the raw details of the body-shaming she has faced in the industry.

The 70-year-old talk show host got emotional during her new ABC special An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.

Oprah talked about the toll her “failed attempts” at weight loss took on her and how she struggled with the negative comments. 

She also discussed the infamous moment when she had to wheel out a wagon loaded with fat to prove how much she had shedded.

“In an effort to combat all the shame, I starved myself for nearly five months and then wheeled out that wagon of fat that the internet will never forget. After losing 67 pounds on a liquid diet, the next day, the very next day, I started to gain it back. Feeling the shame of fighting a losing battle with weight, is a story all too familiar,” Oprah recalled the tv moment from 1988.

She also opened up about how ridiculed she felt on “every late-night talk show for 25 years.”

"All these years, I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower and they were for some reason stronger than me," she explained.

Oprah then added, "And now I realize y'all weren't even thinking about the food. It's not that you had the willpower. You weren't thinking about it. You weren't obsessing about it. That is the big thing I learned."

