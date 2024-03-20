 
menu

Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Courteney Cox recalls feeling insecure while filming Friends
Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'

Courteney Cox has decided to embrace her age with confidence after feeling like an imposter in her younger days.

On Monday, the 59-year-old actress recently opened up about her life choices at Marie Claire’s Power Play event in Santa Monica, California.

“As I'm getting older, I do take more chances and I realize that I just go for things more. I'm more ambitious,” Courteney told the magazine’s editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike.

She added, “I think you value your time and also, you want to do everything you can. At least, that's the way I feel. The fear that I don't have anymore is if I don't want to do something, I can ask myself an honest question: ‘Do I want to do this? Or am I doing it for someone else?’"

However, back when she was shooting Friends, Courteney claims that she suffered from "insecurity" and "imposter syndrome."

“There was a time when I was on 'Friends' and I didn't have enough confidence to go after things that I could have or should have. So maybe I was being more of an imposter back then,” she recalled.

“But now, I don't feel like I am because I take more chances and I do more research and I try harder. I think things may have come easier back then,” Courteney explained further.

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'

Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'
Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming

Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles
Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond
Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Oprah Winfrey gets emotional over body shaming: 'I felt ridiculed'

Oprah Winfrey gets emotional over body shaming: 'I felt ridiculed'
Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare

Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare
Pink reveals if she inspired daughter Willow to shave her head

Pink reveals if she inspired daughter Willow to shave her head
King Charles has ‘sweet and uncomplicated' bond with Zara Tindall

King Charles has ‘sweet and uncomplicated' bond with Zara Tindall

Timothee Chalamet breaks decades old box office record

Timothee Chalamet breaks decades old box office record
Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed

Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed
Prince William leaves King Charles out in the cold without heir to throne

Prince William leaves King Charles out in the cold without heir to throne