Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Courteney Cox has decided to embrace her age with confidence after feeling like an imposter in her younger days.
On Monday, the 59-year-old actress recently opened up about her life choices at Marie Claire’s Power Play event in Santa Monica, California.
“As I'm getting older, I do take more chances and I realize that I just go for things more. I'm more ambitious,” Courteney told the magazine’s editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike.
She added, “I think you value your time and also, you want to do everything you can. At least, that's the way I feel. The fear that I don't have anymore is if I don't want to do something, I can ask myself an honest question: ‘Do I want to do this? Or am I doing it for someone else?’"
However, back when she was shooting Friends, Courteney claims that she suffered from "insecurity" and "imposter syndrome."
“There was a time when I was on 'Friends' and I didn't have enough confidence to go after things that I could have or should have. So maybe I was being more of an imposter back then,” she recalled.
“But now, I don't feel like I am because I take more chances and I do more research and I try harder. I think things may have come easier back then,” Courteney explained further.