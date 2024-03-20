Kate Middleton scandals: Kevin Pietersen sends strong message to conspiracy theorists

Former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen has sent a strong and powerful message to the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton conspiracy theorists and dubbed such theories ‘absolutely absurd.’



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kevin Pietersen said, “The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too!”

He further said, “It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing on this platform that are out and out lies!”

The former cricketer said Prince William and Kate Middleton are the most ‘wonderful parents’ and as normal/humble as they come.

“Let Kate Middleton who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!” Kevin Pietersen concluded tagging Kensington palace.

Reacting to the post, royal expert Chris Ship has dubbed Kevin Pietersen remarks a ‘strong message’ for Kate conspiracy theorists.

He tweeted, “A strong message from @KP24 to the Kate conspiracy theorists.”