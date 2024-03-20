 
Meghan Markle ignores Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on brand launch

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

File Footage

Meghan Markle has no plans to let the ongoing controversies surrounding Kate Middleton affect the launch of her new brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be “excited” to launch her brand after she teased her upcoming project on Instagram. The account of her new venture has amassed 548K followers as of March 20th.

It showcases the brand's logo alongside a bio stating “by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” linked to a website for joining a waiting list.

Sharing the thought process behind choosing the name of her website, a source close to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed, “Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect.”

They told People Magazine that the brand's name is inspired by Santa Barbara, reflecting Meghan and Prince Harry's residence in the area often referred to as the 'American Riviera.'

“It feels authentic to her,” the source said of Meghan’s new venture’s name, before adding, “She can’t wait for the website to launch."

"She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves,” they added.

Meanwhile, Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been dealing with intense social media scrutiny after she was captured alongside Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop.

