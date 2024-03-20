Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for royal family ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has shared a sweet advice for the royal family as Kate Middleton and Prince William are still ‘undecided’ on who should take Prince Louis’ birthday snap following latest scandals surrounding the Princess of Wales.



The former Good Morning Britain host shared the advice for the royals after a photo agency claimed that an image Kate Middleton took of Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was “digitally” altered days after the Princess of Wales sparked controversy over Mother’s Day photo.

Reacting to Page Six report “Picture of late Queen Elizabeth II with grandkids snapped by Kate Middleton ‘digitally enhanced’: photo agency” on X, formerly Twitter handle, Morgan tweeted, “The Royals should stop taking their own photos for official release.

“They’ve shown they can’t be trusted not to manipulate them.”

Piers Morgan made these remarks days after the future queen issued an apology over edited photo from Mother’s Day, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared caused.”

Prince Louis birthday falls on April 23. The palace normally releases a new portrait of the young prince a few days before the big day.

