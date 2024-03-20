 
King Charles makes first major statement after latest conspiracy

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Britain’s King Charles has apparently rejected a fresh foreign conspiracy theory related him, that set the social media on fire earlier this week.

The King has refuted the rumours by issuing his personal statement a day after palace dismissed the report of a Russian news organisation claiming that the monarch had died.

King Charles sister Princess Anne shared the monarch's statement at a reception for 200 Korean War veterans from across the UK.

The royal family shared the monarch’s powerful message on its official social media handles and the website.

King Charles says in his message to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, “We salute all those who remain among us, and offer our most heartfelt and undying gratitude for those who have gone before. Your service and your sacrifice will echo through the ages.”

He went on to say, “It is our duty to remember what was once called ‘the Forgotten War’.

