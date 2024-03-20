 
King Charles gets emotional amid Kate Middleton photo scandals

By
Eloise Wells Morin
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Britain’s King Charles got emotional in his latest statement to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War amid latest controversies surrounding the royal family particularly his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

In his message, read by his sister Anne, the Princess Royal on behalf of the King during a reception held at Buckingham Palace, King Charles got emotional saying: “You might therefore imagine how particularly disappointed and frustrated I am to not be able to join you all in person.”

King Charles says, “I am delighted that so many of you are able to attend today’s reception, a rather belated gathering, I fear, to mark seventy years having passed since the end of the Korean War.

“It has been a personal ambition of mine to invite you all, in some form, to Buckingham Palace to recognise this significant milestone and ensure you are all most deservingly honoured for your valiant service over seventy years ago.”

Prince William and Harry’s father further said, “You might therefore imagine how particularly disappointed and frustrated I am to not be able to join you all in person... I can only hope that you are being well looked after in my absence and I am most grateful to the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh for standing in for me.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has issued an apology over edited photo from Mother’s Day, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared caused.”

