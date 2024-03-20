 
By
William Blythe Haynes
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing the market amid Kate Middleton's woes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been issued a warning pertaining to their popularity, and its come around the same time as the public onslaught against Kate Middlton.

The host of Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Kate Casey, issued these observations.

She began everything by issuing a number of comparisons between Prince Harry and reality TV stars.

So much so that she even shared some bits of advice for the Duke, and urged him to “mix his life up a bit” in order to tell his story better.

“People have sort of let go of wanting to know every single thing about Harry and Meghan, because they let people in a little bit,” she began by saying.

“And now, I feel like, and people are less interested in them, because they let them in a little bit.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given tell-all interviews to Oprah Winfrey and Netflix since Megxit.

Ms Casey also believes, “it’s probably frustrated them at times, in term of getting more opportunities, because people were clamouring to know who they were and what their life was like, and then they made a docuseries.”

The news has come around the same time as Kate Middleton’s trip to the farmers market trip amid a media onslaught.

