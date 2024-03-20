Prince William is losing Kate Middleton's unwavering faith

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship has reportedly suffered since the Rose Hanbury rumors started swirling around.

This revelation has been shared by a well-placed inside source close to the Palace.

The insider who is privy to the duo’s personal dynamic spoke to InTouch magazine about everything.

They began by highlighting how Kate Middleton’s first instinct, upon hearing of the rumors, was to question Prince William about it.

But given how Prince William “just laughed it off” its been reported that “Kate sees their friendship in an entirely different light now.”

According to the insider, “They come across as a perfect couple who can do no wrong,” but the reality is different because “most couples have their issues and William and Kate are no different.”

Before signing off the insider also went as far as to allege that Kate has found her faith in Prince William to have wavered since the fact.

The Rose Hanbury and Prince William rumors have also cropped up once more in recent weeks and have taken the internet by storm.

This time around its also compelled Ms Hanbury herself to respond and say, “the rumors are completely false.”