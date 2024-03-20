 
Kim Kardashian sparks outrage among fans with recent unholy move

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Kim Kardashian is known for her lavish lifestyle. But, her recent move to put an extremely expensive Birkin Bag on the somewhat dirty floor triggered a firestorm on social media.

On March 16, the SKIMS founder was present at the game of Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors.

During the match, the billionaire entrepreneur placed her costly Hermès Birkin crocodile-print bag on the courtside as she was joined by her son Saint West.

Internet, meanwhile, slammed the move as they shockingly witnessed the unholy act of the pricey bag, which would fetch over $50,000 on resales, on the floor.

“Birkin on the floor is insane,” one commented. Another added, “I would NOT put that Birkin on the floor,” another added.

It is pertinent to mention Birkin pieces are extremely sought-after collectibles and seemingly Kim has a loaded collection.

Last November, the 43-year-old was snapped walking with a gray Haut A Courroies 50cm Birkin style in New York City.

In another instance, the L.A. native carried a rare bag of the company in a match between Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Osaka, Japan in July 2023.

