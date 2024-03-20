Royal expert urges equal, fair treatment for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Royal expert urges equal treatment for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has raised her voice after hospital staff tried to access Kate Middleton’s medical records in security breach and compared the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle.



She also urged equal treatment for the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Dr Shola, who is a major supporter of Prince Harry and Meghan, tweeted “Get thee behind me Satan! You want to afford Kate 'privacy' you didn't afford Meghan.”

She went on to say, “You want to show Kate 'kindness' you didn't show Meghan. You want to give Kate 'benefit of doubt' you didn't give Meghan. 'Leave Kate Alone she’s had surgery!" you shout but you didn't leave Meghan alone when she was suicidal & lost her baby.”

“You bloodsucking soulless dementors won’t treat both women equally & fairly. We know why,” Dr Shola questioned.



