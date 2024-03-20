Snoop Dogg delivers playful jab to Dr. Dre on his big day

At the ceremony of awarding Dr. Dre the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Snoop Dogg came forward to steal the limelight by cracking rib-tickling jokes on the podium.



Taking to the stage, the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper gave tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend in a funny way.

“I wanna thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly a good friend,” he joked.

Not to mention, the California rapstar spitted bars to deliver his appreciation toward the N.W.A legend in a freestyle manner.

“Dr. Dre, my brother from another mother, a rock in the sands on the beach he’d soon discover/Now we deep cover, blood brothers on a mission, Dre’s edition,” the 52-year-old rapped.