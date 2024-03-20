Photo: Cillian Murphy bags new honour after Oscars earn

Cillian Murphy’s mural will be placed at New Ross, the location where he shot his latest project, Small Things Like These.

According to a new report by the Irish Independent, the area manager of this location, Alan Fitzhenry announced at the March New Ross Municipal District meeting, “We have funding for a permanent mural. We are sourcing a good location for that.”

"We will be doing as much as we can to promote the film and its links with New Ross,” the area manager said and added that the council had already produced bookmarks to promote the film’s links with New Ross.

It is pertinent to mention here that the movie is based on the infamous Magdalene Laundaries scandal, the time in Irish history when 'women say they were detained by the Catholic Church against their will and forced to give up their children', as per the findings of The Guardian.

Speaking of this movie at 74th Berlin International Film Festival, Cillian Murphy previously addressed that he thinks "that" the scandal "was a collective trauma," before noting, "particularly for people of a certain age, and I think that we're still processing that."