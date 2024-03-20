 
menu

Cillian Murphy bags new honour after Oscars earn

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Photo: Cillian Murphy bags new honour after Oscars earn
Photo: Cillian Murphy bags new honour after Oscars earn

Cillian Murphy’s mural will be placed at New Ross, the location where he shot his latest project, Small Things Like These.

According to a new report by the Irish Independent, the area manager of this location, Alan Fitzhenry announced at the March New Ross Municipal District meeting, “We have funding for a permanent mural. We are sourcing a good location for that.”

"We will be doing as much as we can to promote the film and its links with New Ross,” the area manager said and added that the council had already produced bookmarks to promote the film’s links with New Ross.

It is pertinent to mention here that the movie is based on the infamous Magdalene Laundaries scandal, the time in Irish history when 'women say they were detained by the Catholic Church against their will and forced to give up their children', as per the findings of The Guardian.

Speaking of this movie at 74th Berlin International Film Festival, Cillian Murphy previously addressed that he thinks "that" the scandal "was a collective trauma,” before noting, “particularly for people of a certain age, and I think that we’re still processing that,” after which she started a new topic. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks of Kate Middleton for the first time since surgery

Prince William talks of Kate Middleton for the first time since surgery
Millie Bobby admits being a Karen and hates waiting for food

Millie Bobby admits being a Karen and hates waiting for food
WWE is in chaos as The Rock remains firm to controversial behaviour

WWE is in chaos as The Rock remains firm to controversial behaviour
Will Smith reveals major inspiration behind reading the Holy Quran

Will Smith reveals major inspiration behind reading the Holy Quran
Lola Glaudini makes shocking admissions against Johnny Depp

Lola Glaudini makes shocking admissions against Johnny Depp
Jake Gyllenhaal calls working with Denzel Washington 'a dream'

Jake Gyllenhaal calls working with Denzel Washington 'a dream'
Snoop Dogg delivers playful jab to Dr. Dre on his big day

Snoop Dogg delivers playful jab to Dr. Dre on his big day
Johnny Depp reacts to Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse accusations

Johnny Depp reacts to Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse accusations
Sydney Sweeney wants to be Tom Cruise: Here's why

Sydney Sweeney wants to be Tom Cruise: Here's why
Kate Middleton's London clinic reacts to medical breach for first time

Kate Middleton's London clinic reacts to medical breach for first time
Kate Middleton's public silence takes dark turn: ‘That's not the royals' video

Kate Middleton's public silence takes dark turn: ‘That's not the royals'
Mariah Carey ‘does not' do a basic thing that everyone does

Mariah Carey ‘does not' do a basic thing that everyone does