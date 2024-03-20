Britney Spears x-rated content will make millions on controversial site?

For quite some time, Britney Spears has been dropping racy snaps on Instagram. Now, Nikki Osborne urged the pop icon to ditch morals and jump to OnlyFans to open a flood of cash for her adult content.



Writing her views in The Courier Mail, the 42-year-old supposedly is making a case for the use of the controversial website.

"I saw an OnlyFans chick driving around the Gold Coast in a Bugatti! Number plate: ***** wagon," she continued. "I can take the high moral ground but I’ll be taking it in a Yaris."

In support of her arguments, the comedian presented the example of the Toxic hitmaker.

"Look at Britney Spears, in every second post on Instagram she’s naked and everyone thinks she’s crazy, whereas I just find her fiscally irresponsible."

"She’s got a $25m book deal but, Britney, put your photos on OnlyFans and you’ll make $25m in a day!" she noted.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner posted her response in her bombshell memoir about the concerns her revealing photos triggered in some fans.



"I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses."

"But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posting the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."