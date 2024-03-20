 
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Harry Style inspired ‘The Idea of You'

Samuel Moore
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Anne Hathaway reacted to the speculations that her newest work, The Idea of You, is inspired by Harry Style’s alleged relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Speaking to the publication, Extra, the Devil Wears Prada alum said, “No, just no,” when asked about the rumours. 

“My character had her heart just absolutely smashed by her ex-husband, and it wasn’t just that her heart that got broken,” Anne spilled the beans about her character Solene.

She went on to explain, “She invested so much in her family. You know, there’s a line in the piece about how she’s a former people pleaser, and I think she made a lot of kind of grown-up choices throughout her life.”

Throughout the chat, Anne maintained that her flick is about “what it takes to recover from a broken heart” and not about Harry Style's romantic life. 

In conclusion, the actress established her character begins the relationship with Hayes, Nicholas Galitzine, “thinking it’s just gonna be a bit of fun,” but soon “she realizes it’s something more, and if she’s gonna actually participate in it, she’s gonna have to let some other things go.”

