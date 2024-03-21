 
menu

'Knives Out' actor Emmet Walsh breathes his last at 88

By
Melanie Walker
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Knives Out actor Emmet Walsh breathes his last at 88
'Knives Out' actor Emmet Walsh breathes his last at 88

Emmet Walsh has passed away at the age of 88.

The Knives Out actor was one of the most known Hollywood veterans as he starred in famous movies like 1982's Blade Runner and the Coen Brothers' Blood Simple.

His manager Sandy Joseph shared the news of Emmet’s death on Wednesday through his publicist Cynthia Snyder.

According to him, Emmet died due to a cardiac arrest in St. Albans, Vermont on Tuesday. "Walsh's tremendous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions," Sandy shared.

Michael Emmet Walsh was born on March 22, 1935, in Ogdensburg, New York. He was raised in Swanton, Vermont, and resided in a home on Lake Champlain while he was a working actor.

He started to go by the name of M. Emmet Walsh "due to a union stipulation which prevented him from using his first name," according to his manager.

Back in 2015, he had told USA Today about the struggle he endured in his early acting days.

“I knew nothing when I arrived in New York City. I didn’t speak well and was deaf in one ear, but I didn’t want to look back when I was 40 and wonder whether I should have given acting a try,” Emmet had said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle lifestyle brand dubbed ‘boring' in shocking poll

Meghan Markle lifestyle brand dubbed ‘boring' in shocking poll

Meghan Markle trouble as no PR is ‘willing' to take on brand

Meghan Markle trouble as no PR is ‘willing' to take on brand

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick 'compares' himself with Travis Barker

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick 'compares' himself with Travis Barker
King Charles advice for Prince George ahead of future ‘worries'

King Charles advice for Prince George ahead of future ‘worries'
Sharon stone makes big statement about Johnny Depp amid abuse rumours

Sharon stone makes big statement about Johnny Depp amid abuse rumours
Kristen Stewart inspired by her 'Twilight' wedding: 'It's a classic'

Kristen Stewart inspired by her 'Twilight' wedding: 'It's a classic'
Shakira talks finding love again post Gerard Pique split

Shakira talks finding love again post Gerard Pique split
Elton John, Bernie Taupin receive another accolade

Elton John, Bernie Taupin receive another accolade
Renee Rapp announces shocking collaboration

Renee Rapp announces shocking collaboration
'Dragon Ball' breaks important update after Toriyama's passing

'Dragon Ball' breaks important update after Toriyama's passing
Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega for work in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega for work in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and others to perform at Country Calling festival

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and others to perform at Country Calling festival