'Knives Out' actor Emmet Walsh breathes his last at 88

Emmet Walsh has passed away at the age of 88.

The Knives Out actor was one of the most known Hollywood veterans as he starred in famous movies like 1982's Blade Runner and the Coen Brothers' Blood Simple.

His manager Sandy Joseph shared the news of Emmet’s death on Wednesday through his publicist Cynthia Snyder.

According to him, Emmet died due to a cardiac arrest in St. Albans, Vermont on Tuesday. "Walsh's tremendous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions," Sandy shared.

Michael Emmet Walsh was born on March 22, 1935, in Ogdensburg, New York. He was raised in Swanton, Vermont, and resided in a home on Lake Champlain while he was a working actor.

He started to go by the name of M. Emmet Walsh "due to a union stipulation which prevented him from using his first name," according to his manager.

Back in 2015, he had told USA Today about the struggle he endured in his early acting days.

“I knew nothing when I arrived in New York City. I didn’t speak well and was deaf in one ear, but I didn’t want to look back when I was 40 and wonder whether I should have given acting a try,” Emmet had said.