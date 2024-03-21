Prince William urged never to forgive walking ‘vitriol’ Prince Harry: ‘So despicable’

Prince William’s decision to walk away after Prince Harry’s bit in Daiana’s Legacy Award event, has just been referenced by experts.

Everything has been referenced by royal commentator Piers Morgan.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Sun.

In that piece he referenced Prince William’s attendance at Diana’s Legacy stage, as well as abrupt exit, and said, “Just step back for a moment and consider all the putrid garbage Harry and wife Meghan have slung at the royals in the past few years.”

“From the Oprah whine-a-thon to the royal privacy-shredding six-part Netflix series and Harry’s kiss-and-tell book — not to mention all the other sniping, trashy media stuff in between — it’s been a constant barrage of vicious vitriol aimed at destroying the reputation of the Royal Family and of the Monarchy itself.”

“And the fact they’ve lined their pockets with gazillions of grubby dollars in the process makes the selling out of their family even more despicable,” he also added before signing off.