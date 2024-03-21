 
menu

Expert reveals reason behind global frenzy over Kate Middleton's wellbeing

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Kate Middleton is surrounded with rumors about her whereabouts and wellbeing
Kate Middleton is surrounded with rumors about her whereabouts and wellbeing

Royal biographer Tom Quinn has weighed in on the global interest in Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, saying it’s “human nature.”

Princess Kate received abdominal surgery on January 17 and spent two months out of the public eye. Her absence ignited speculation that her health is frail. Other reports suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales may be calling it quits.

Appearing on 60 Minutes Australia, Quinn commented on the public's frenzy over the situation, “Usually, with these things, it’s much better to be open with it, because if you don’t say what’s going on, you just invite people to speculate.”

“It’s a natural human instinct. We can’t help doing it,” he repeated.

Kate was recently seen out shopping with William at a farmer’s market in Windsor. She talked and smiled as she carried shopping bags out of the market.

However, even as the palace insiders said the video should put conspiracy theories about her wellbeing to rest, it only added fuel to them. Netizens and TV personalities such as Andy Cohen are convinced that it isn’t Kate in that video.

Fans made claims such as the woman in the video looks “20 years younger” than the Princess and also argued that people usually pay attention to William and Kate when they’re seen in public, take pictures and make videos, unlike in the video where the duo walked unnoticed.

Kate-gate could, however, be near its end as insiders report the Princess of Wales is preparing for a “big bang” return to public life on Easter.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton reacts over ‘shocking' hospital security breach video

Kate Middleton reacts over ‘shocking' hospital security breach
Prince William urged never to forgive walking ‘vitriol' Prince Harry: ‘So despicable'

Prince William urged never to forgive walking ‘vitriol' Prince Harry: ‘So despicable'
Shakira opens up about finding work life balance after Gerard Pique split

Shakira opens up about finding work life balance after Gerard Pique split
Meghan Trainor set to rock first headlining tour in seven years

Meghan Trainor set to rock first headlining tour in seven years
Michael Jackson's son files case against his grandmother

Michael Jackson's son files case against his grandmother
Meghan Markle spoils Prince Harry's day on special occasion

Meghan Markle spoils Prince Harry's day on special occasion
Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum

Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum
Justin Timberlake stirs up nostalgia with NSYNC studio reunion video

Justin Timberlake stirs up nostalgia with NSYNC studio reunion
Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after years

Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after years
Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with firm warning as he yearns for UK return video

Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with firm warning as he yearns for UK return
Simon Cowell sets sights on discovering the next One Direction

Simon Cowell sets sights on discovering the next One Direction
Brad Pitt vows to seek vengeance against Angelina Jolie in winery battle video

Brad Pitt vows to seek vengeance against Angelina Jolie in winery battle