Expert reveals reason behind global frenzy over Kate Middleton's wellbeing

Kate Middleton is surrounded with rumors about her whereabouts and wellbeing

Royal biographer Tom Quinn has weighed in on the global interest in Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, saying it’s “human nature.”

Princess Kate received abdominal surgery on January 17 and spent two months out of the public eye. Her absence ignited speculation that her health is frail. Other reports suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales may be calling it quits.

Appearing on 60 Minutes Australia, Quinn commented on the public's frenzy over the situation, “Usually, with these things, it’s much better to be open with it, because if you don’t say what’s going on, you just invite people to speculate.”

“It’s a natural human instinct. We can’t help doing it,” he repeated.

Kate was recently seen out shopping with William at a farmer’s market in Windsor. She talked and smiled as she carried shopping bags out of the market.

However, even as the palace insiders said the video should put conspiracy theories about her wellbeing to rest, it only added fuel to them. Netizens and TV personalities such as Andy Cohen are convinced that it isn’t Kate in that video.

Fans made claims such as the woman in the video looks “20 years younger” than the Princess and also argued that people usually pay attention to William and Kate when they’re seen in public, take pictures and make videos, unlike in the video where the duo walked unnoticed.

Kate-gate could, however, be near its end as insiders report the Princess of Wales is preparing for a “big bang” return to public life on Easter.