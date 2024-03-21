Nicola Coughlan teases fans with 'Bridgerton 3' update: ‘It's all changed'

Nicola Coughlan teased fans with a smitten update on Bridgerton season 3, while fans got a first look into Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey’s characters.



The Irish actress is all in to watch her character get the spotlight in the upcoming season of the period drama.

Appearing on the latest episode of The One Show, she discussed Penelope Featherington as “always having a terrible time” but this season would bring her character the ‘change’ fans have been waiting for.

Bridgerton whose plot revolves around eight siblings se­eking love, will focus this season on the tale of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Discussing if things are getting better for her character, Nicola mentioned, “It’s all changed”.

“It is eight months filming for a season, it changes so much, it is a very action-packed season. I got to see some last night and I was bouncing off the walls with excitement”, she added.

Highlighting that the third season will stay true to the book, the Derry Girls star gushed, “It is brilliant, it is written brilliantly. I'm so proud of the cast and crew, but it is a special one”.

Additionally, Netflix dropped the highly anticipated first look of Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton sharing a kiss in the ballroom, with a glimpse of an overwhelmed Francesca and a fidgeting Penelope.

For those who haven’t watched, the last episode of Bridgerton season 2 ended with Penelope overhearing Colin's remarks about her and eventually giving up on her long unrequited love for him.

The forthcoming season will feature Penelope as she embarks on a journey to find herself a husband with Colin mentoring her to build confidence.