Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling the full brunt of everything and is currently very fragile.

Royal reporter Penny Junor issued these sentiments about the Princess’ inner emotions.

All of it has been shared during her most recent interview with GB News.

During the course of that chat Juror chimed in to say that Kate Middleton is likely facing a very “fragile mental and physical state’ given her surgery.

So “she must be feeling absolutely miserable,” Juror also added.

Not to mention, “I do think we are in danger of bullying a lady who is trying to recover from a very serious operation,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed, the backlash that’s followed Kate Middleton since her surgery was fueled by her silence on the matter as well as her photo editing fiasco which Juror feels was taken to appease royal fans.

