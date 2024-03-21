Prince William, Kate Middleton's feelings over conspiracy theories laid bare

Amid the slew of conspiracy theories circulating the internet Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a few choice thoughts on the matter.



Insights into what’s going on behind Palace doors has been shared by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with Entertainment Tonight.

There the expert touched base on all the impact of conspiracy theories and even dished on what the Prince and Princess of Wales have been feeling about it.

“I know from the sources that I’ve spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet.”

“I think there’s a sense of frustration, possibly even anger, certainly on William’s part.”

“I think the suggestions that [Kate’s] had, well, anything as crazy as a bad haircut that she’s needed to grow out to cosmetic surgery that’s gone wrong or people speculating that possibly she’s in a coma, I think that has made the Prince of Wales frustrated, upset and pretty angry as well.”

The expert also added, “It’s been difficult for them. I think they’re trying to ignore as much as they can.”

The expert also added, “They’ve got an Instagram handle, they’ve got hundreds of thousands of followers. They certainly don’t have their heads in the sand. They are aware of what is being written and what is being said. And I think there’s a sense of frustration that they can’t bring an end to it.”

Especially when even a trip to the farm shop wasn’t able to squash “all of the fevered speculation about the Princess of Wales.”

“You would have thought that the video, which showed her walking at quite a brisk pace, carrying a shopping bag, looking pretty healthy and happy, and chatting in a very relaxed way with her husband, would have just dampened out all of the rife speculation that has really been circulating on the internet for weeks now,” Ms Nicholl said.

“But, unbelievably, many of those theories are still circulating on the internet,” she added before signing off.