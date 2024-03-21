 
Meghan Markle to share portraits with Archie, Lilibet amid Kate's photoshop row

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly ready to share new family portraits amid Kate Middleton's photoshop row

Meghan Markle is preparing to release professional family portraits as photoshop scandals surround the Royal Family.

Meghan hired California based photographer Jake Rosenberg, who clicked a "series of pictures of Meghan on her own, cooking, and her with the children" at her Montecito mansion.

The shoot coincided with the launch of her brand American Riviera Orchard. Meghan’s pal said the "portraits for the family", insisting: "'I would not connect those to the business,” per the MailOnline's Eden Confidential column.

The mom-of-two recently launched her new lifestyle brand on Instagram with a video of herself in her luxury kitchen. She introduced the brand using her Duchess of Sussex title, which was frowned upon by experts who said she shouldn’t use the title for a brand that “has nothing to do with” public service.

The Duchess of Sussex was also called out on launching the brand during the Diana Legacy Awards, where Prince William and Prince Harry both made appearances. Meghan was accused of using the awards to get attention for her brand.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s photoshoot comes after Princess Kate found herself in a lengthy photoshop row after her Mother’s Day photo was removed from photo libraries due to “manipulation.” 

