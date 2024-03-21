 
Prince Harry's celebrity status ridiculed for being smug and empty

Web Desk
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Prince Harry's celebrity status ridiculed for being smug and empty

Prince Harry has just been branded smug, vacuous and empty by experts wondering how he even made it in Hollywood in the first place.

Allegations of this nature have been issued by Newsweek Deputy Opinion Editor Batya Ungar-Sargon.

She weighed in on things in the middle of a rant against the Sussexes and their pipelined projects.

According to GB News she began by bashing Prince Harry for the image he’s curated since Megxit and said, that he represents “the kind of empty, vacuous, rich, lecturing, smug type.”

She even threw Meghan Markle into the mix and added, “They also think they’re better than everybody else.”

All in all, in the eyes of Ms Ungar-Sargon, “The only thing that makes them better is that they’re rich. That’s what they represent in America.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to add, “They’re the worst kind of celebrity who became famous due to nothing that they themselves accomplished. Yet, from their perch of incredible privilege, they think they can lecture the rest of us about how to behave.” So I wouldn’t say they’re very popular here.”

