'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Sydney Sweeney explained the interesting timeline of her movies.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old actress appeared at 92NY in New York City for a conversation with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz.

“I want to point out the timeline of projects and explain a few things. So — don’t laugh at that!" Sydney said as the audience laughed at the mention of her superhero movie which proved to be a box office flop.

"'Madame Web' is my first-ever studio project, the studio film that I ever got cast in. And I am so thankful to Sony because it was such a building block for me, and while I was filming that I was actually building the packages for both 'Immaculate' and 'Anyone But You,'" she also spoke of her new horror movie which is releasing this Friday.

The actress-producer noted that if it wasn’t for Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson, she would’ve never gotten the idea for Anyone But You.

"I called Sony and I said, ‘Hey, I have this movie. We’re filming together, let’s build a relationship.’ And that’s how Anyone But You got made. I would never have been able to do that without Madame Web,” Sydney emphasized.

